Nollywood star and politician Yul Edochie, has indicated his interest to run for the 2023 presidential election.

Edochie who clocked 39 on January 7, 2021, disclosed his interest to run for president after he shared a picture of himself on Instagram.

On the 14th of July 2017, Yul Edochie declared his intention to run for Governor of Anambra State. This declaration was made in anticipation of a Not Too Young To Run Bill passed by the senate of the federal government of Nigeria.

The declaration was however made official on the 22nd of August 2017, when he picked up the nomination form of the political party “Democratic Peoples Congress” and was eventually the flag bearer and gubernatorial candidate of the party to run for governor of Anambra State.

His caption read: “Happy 39th birthday to me. Last year l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord.

“This year I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023. To bring real Peace, Unity & Progress.

“The youths deserve a chance to fix our Nation, So help us God. Amen!