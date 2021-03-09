By Mwaka Ndawa

A POLICE officer accused of killing state prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and UPND member Joseph Kaunda has been committed to the Lusaka High Court for trial by the Lusaka Magistrates’Court

This is in a matter where Fanwell Nyundu 25 of Matero police camp is facing two counts of murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code chapter 87 of the Zambian laws.

It is alleged that Nyundu on December 23, 2020 murdered Nsama Chipyoka and Kaunda

When the matter came up for mention before magistrate Felix Kaoma, state prosecutor Sheria Miselo told the court that she was in receipt of a committal certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate Kaoma told Nyundu that based in the instructions issued by the DPP, he would not continue appearing before him as he awaits his appearance before the High Court.

He further committed Nyundu to the High Court for trial.

Nsama and Kaunda were allegedly shot dead by Nyundu as police dispersed UPND supporters who had gathered at Force Headquarters to offer solidarity to their leader Hakainde Hichilema who was being quizzed by the police over a farm he purchased in Kalomo district 16 years ago.

Nsama, 44 had gone to buy a snack at ‘Pa Kabinet’ restaurant in the vicinity of the NPA building behind Cabinet Office when he was shot in the chest by an unknown police officer.

The stray bullet allegedly penetrated his (Nsama) left rib, while Kaunda was shot in the head when he tried to flee from law enforcement officers.