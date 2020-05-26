Nshima Dispute Pushes Girl, 14, To Commit Suicide!

A 14 year old girl has committed suicide after picking up a quarrel with her sister in-law over Nshima in Kalumbila District in North Western Province. North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development in an interview that Doreen Ifota is alleged to have committed suicide by hanging herself using a chitenge material.

Chushi has also confirmed another suicide case involving a 24 year old Solwezi based Disc Jockey identified as Fidelis Lombe Populary known as DJ Famous. Lombe, who is also a barberman was found dead in his barbershop after he hanged himself using computer cables. Chushi said the body has been deposited in Solwezi General hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.