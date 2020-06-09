A teacher of Nyumba Yanga Secondary School who shot dead his ex-wife in February 2019 is due to undergo mental examination at Chainama Hospital following an application by the defence.

Mr Kenneth Makina’s lawyer Mbile Vukovic from the Legal Aid Board applied before the High Court that her client undergoes psychiatric examination.

Mr Makina is charged with murder of his ex-wife Ms Charity Jikubi, who was a police officer, on February 13, 2019, and is further charged with acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to maim, destroy or disable when shot his landlord Eustone Kapotwe.

Witnesses have testified in court against Mr Makina and narrated how he allegedly shot his ex-wife after she went to collect a wardrobe from his residence following their divorce.

When the case came up for continuation of trial, acting principal State Advocate Frank Sikazwe said the prosecution was ready to proceed with the matter but the accused’s lawyer said she had received instructions from her client that he undergoes psychiatric examination in line with Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code to ascertain his capabilities to make a proper defence.

High Court judge Pixie Yangailo granted the application and ordered that Mr Makina undergoes psychiatric examination.

“The accused will be committed to Chainama Hills Hospital to have his mental status ascertained,” judge Yangailo ordered and later adjourned the case to a later date.