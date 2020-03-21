Dear Namatama Kaingu,

I hope you will be able to read this small piece of writing. It’s sad that I have to write u this when u have a video of you trending but I believe you will be encouraged and it will somehow strengthen you to overcome this.

As a person who has been to a boarding school before, I and many other friends have done crazy staff before, infact staffs way more than that.. it’s just that technology wasn’t at its best those days that we didn’t have our videos going viral.

You haven’t done anything wrong, nobody has ever showered with clothes on, and that’s a boarding school, there is nowhere else to dress from and on behalf of all well meaning zambians we ve gat ur back girl. But my only advice is, never trust a friend ever again, had it not been her taking a video of u, I wouldn’t be here writing to u… Don’t let this bring you down, walk with your head high mummy .. concentrate on your studies and make the Kaingu’s Family happy.

Be a good girl always and choose your friends wisely. Learn from this and move on..

Kabala Howard