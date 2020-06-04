The National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) on the Copperbelt has cracked further with over 500 of its members joining the ruling Patriotic Front.

This is barely a few days after the Party’s Provincial Youth Chairman Bernard Mwila ditched the Chishimba Kambwili led party.

The over 597 members were led by Copperbelt NDC Youth Information and Publicity Secretary Boniface Mubanga. He stated that the opposition political party lacks an agenda that would help them unseat the ruling party.

Mubanga complained that despite sacrifice to help the party membership grow, there is nothing giving hope of them forming government any time soon.

Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda recieved the defectors in Mufulira District. He said the opposition in Zambia has no direction but only interested in insulting the presidency.

“I want the District Chairman to fully welcome our friends and make use of them, the boat is not yet full. PF is the only party with a national character. We take development to all areas of the country,” Chanda stated.

Meanwhile, Kankoyo Member of Parliament Dr. Brian Mushimba has encouraged the party to remain strong in the District and work closely with those that have joined.

And over 500 other members from Democratic Party, Socialist party and UPND have also joined the ruling party bringing the total number of defectors to over 1,000.