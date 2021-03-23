By Samuel Khwawe

A 22-year-old Traditional Healer of Chief Maguya in Chipata Eastern Province has died after he was allegedly buried alive by a Pastor and two members of Zion Church.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Geza Lungu has identified the now deceased traditional healer as James Sakala.

He says the traditional healer who was also a member of Zion Church informed the three people that buried him that he would resurrect as he had done that on several occasions.

Mr. Lungu has told Diamond news in an interview that Mr. Sakala died on Sunday, 21st March 2021, around 14:30hrs at Kampoko Village in Chief Mwangala in Chadiza District.

He explained that Mr. Sakala dug a shallow grave using a hole and instructed the Pastor and the two church members to bury him so that he proves to them that he had powers to resurrect from the dead like Jesus Christ.

Mr. Lungu says at the time of the incident Mr. Sakala was conducting healing sessions and administering tradition medicine at the Church, when he instructed his fellow congregants to dig a grave and bury him so that he can show them that he possessed spirits which enable him resurrect from the dead.

He clarified that the Church members namely Pastor Lawrence Daka, Pearson Phiri and Patrick Daka refused to dig the grave forcing Mr. Sakala to dig the shallow grave himself in which he jumped and shouted at the members to bury him so that they could witness resurrection.

Mr. Lungu says after the deceased had been buried alive, the church members started singing hoping the he would resurrect but to no avail.

He says after waiting for some time the church members exhumed Mr. Sakala only to find that he had suffocated.

Mr. Lungu says police have launched a manhunt for the three suspects who buried the deceased alive.

He says once apprehended the three will be charged with murder.

Mr. Lungu has cautioned members of the public to desist from engaging in unlawful acts which end -Diamond TV Zambia