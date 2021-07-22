Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church International aka Winners’ Chapel has said the pastors recently sacked by the church were unfruitful.

One Pastor Peter Godwin had claimed that the church sacked the pastors in Ekiti State for having a church growth index that falls below expectations.

The pastor had said, “I was told by the management that the church doesn’t operate at a loss.

“They also told me that the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed.”

This led to reactions from some Nigerians on social media who questioned the system at Winners’ Chapel while others stated that the church was within its rights to sack the pastors.

Addressing the issue while speaking to his congregation, Oyedepo wondered why there was no buzz on social media when 7,000 people were employed by the church.

The clergyman said, “People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go”.

“We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

“When we employed 7,000 people at a time, social media was dead.

“We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states. No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdraft.

“We are covenant bound, working in the light of God’s word, enjoying an open Heaven.”

On if money was an issue to his church, he said, “Money? Nonsense. We have never lacked it and yet we have never prayed for it.

“We are just simply obeying God and He is backing up what He is asking us to do. Awesome God.”