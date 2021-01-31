Patients who took recalled aspirin risk stroke & heart attack

Patients across Zambia who were prescribed and took the recently recalled 75MG aspirin tablets risk suffering from stoke and heart attack in the short term.

Pharmaceutical Expert Jerome Kanyika says individuals (patients) who consumed the recalled aspirin are likely to suffer a stroke or heart attack, as those are some of the early implications of taking re-called medication, which may be sub-standard or counterfeit.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Zambian Business Times – ZBT, Kanyika, who is also former Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia President said that when one takes medication which they are not supposed to or is substandard, it turns into poison and can have long-term implications like cancer, impotence, kidney failure and liver damage

When asked about why the affected consumers are not tested and given remedial medicines, Kanyika said that there is a system challenge in Zambia when it comes to tracing who actually consumed the recalled medicines or drugs.

These are some of the failures of our current medical system, members of the public who have already consumed, in this case, the recalled aspirin can’t be traced because Zambia does not have a system of knowing who has and has not accessed a particular medicine.

“All medicines are chemicals and…

When asked why ZAMRA keeps having medicines being recalled while the responsible companies are simply asked to replace the recalled medicines with no compensation to individuals who took the sub-standard drugs?

Kanyika told ZBT that “It is clear that some of the staff working at these regulatory authorities [ZAMRA] are covering up for these pharmaceutical companies! otherwise we would not be seeing all these cases where medicines are being recalled