Patson Daka Is A Gem – Gary Lineker

England legend Gary Lineker has delivered his verdict after Patson Daka scored his first Leicester City goal describing the Zambian star as a gem of a transfer.

Daka scored Lecister’s second goal of the game to make it 2-2 in the entertaining 3-3 pre-season draw with Championship side Queens Park Rangers, the Mercury, a local publication reports.

The strike was Daka ’s first in a Leicester’s shirt since making a £23m move from Austrian Champions Red Bull Salzburg earlier this summer.

The three goals against QPR were Leicester’s first of pre-season with Daka also providing assists for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s strike and Kelechi Iheanacho ’s penalty.

The 22-year-old had played 45 minutes of each of City’s opening pre-season games against Burton Albion and Wycombe Wanderers.

He was named on the bench for the game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and came onto the pitch in the second-half.

With City 2-0 down, Daka set up Dewsbury-Hall to half the deficit, before showing his speed to get in behind the QPR defence to finish calmly past Seny Dieng in goal.

The goal was met with excitement from City fans, including former Leicester striker Lineker, who replied to a video of the goal with his prediction.

“Another transfer gem for the Foxes,” the Match of the Day presenter wrote on Twitter followed by a fox and crossed fingers emoji.

Daka scored an impressive 34 goals in 42 appearances for Salzburg last season, with Leicester hoping he can replicate that goalscoring form in the Premier League.

That goalscoring record means that Leicester had to beat off competition from the likes of Liverpool for the striker.

Daka’s style has been compared to that of Jamie Vardy, and the forward is already learning from his new teammate.

Leicester Mercury/Bola Zambia