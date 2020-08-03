Zambian striker Patson Daka has been voted as Sky Sports Austria, Austrian Bundesliga player of the season.

The former Power Dynamos striker collected 85 percent of the votes cast by Sky Sports Austria readers to win the accolade.

League top goalscorer Shon Zalman Weissman came out second while his teammate Michael Liendl came out third. Dominik Szoboszlai and Erling Haaland came out fourth and fifth respectively.

Patson Daka was on song in the 2019/2020 scoring 24 goals and assisting 8 to help Salzburg win their 14th League title and 3rd in a row.

