A WOMAN WITH A STRONG FIGHTING SPIRIT, SINGLE MOTHER OF 6, ONE WHO KNOWS WHAT SHE WANTS AND HOW TO ACHIEVE.

Meet Paxina Hankanga, one of Zambia’s top news anchors. She is a single mother of 6 children and comes from a family of 6, her being the 4th born child.

The hardworking Zambians woman acquired a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Development Studies from the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Her first media experience was in 2006 at Radio Christian Voice, and later on joined the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) in the year 2010 till date.

Hankanga believes journalism is an inborn talent for her because ever since she was young, she loved poetry, speaking out, reading and standing in front of a very large audience.

Our beautiful journalist is so hardworking, when reporting or reading out news, she’s always relaxed and calm making sure that her audience easily understands the message she’s trying to deliver. Show some love to one of the most Hardworking Zambians. ❤❤❤

