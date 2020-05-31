PAYA FARMER (PF)

FRA maintains that they will this year again buy maize at k110 per 50kg..

Okay let’s do it mathematically.

10kg maize seed=k390 and it takes about 4 bags of fertilizer roughly to feed a 10 kg maize seed.

4 *560 per bag=k2240

Pesticides for weed is 140 per 1 litre * 4 bottles .

4 * 140=k560

Labour from clearing of the land to harvest its roughly about k1800.

A 10kg maize can produce a maximum of about 70-75 bags if properly managed and good rainfall pattern

Transport to the FRA depot its k10 per bag * 70 bags =700.TOTAL COST:

2240+1800+700+560+390=k5690

Total selling price after harvest:

70 bags * k110=k7700

PROFIT=selling price – cost price

K7700 – 5690 =k2010 after 8 months of work…

This is a mockery to the farmers ,farming is a business just like any other business, now surely you invest 5690 in 8 months and you make a profit of k2010 is this what we can call business? Ati pro- poor party(Pf),for once mwebantu ba PF let’s feel for farmers as these farmers are the pillars in the national food basket, why are you killing them? Government through FRA should reconsider the buying price of maize grain if we are to take them serious not this nonsense we are hearing k110/50kg who does that? Consider farmers. Mwebantu

Mwamba