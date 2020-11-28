PERSECUTION OF ZAMBIAN TRUCK DRIVERS IN SOUTH AFRICA

We have learnt with sadness the continued and escalating violence and ill-treatment of Zambian truck drivers along with those from other African nations operating in, or moving through South Africa.

This is not only painful because of the economic impact it has on the region but to the incomes of truck drivers who work under difficult conditions to make earnings and provide for their families.

We are additionally troubled by this unfortunate phenomenon because of the wedge it drives into African unity. Over 5 decades ago, we were all united to fight colonial subjugation and many will recall the enormous sacrifices a number of countries in the region made to help liberate our South African brothers and sisters from the stranglehold of Apartheid.

Now is the time that as African people, we begin to engage in dialogue to address issues that affect our unity, stability and our economic prosperity. We are symbiotically intertwined with social, cultural, historical, political and economic ties and we cannot afford to allow the situation to deteriorate further.

Let us take this as an opportunity to engage and stand together in unity to bring down xenophobia and to elevate our aspirations as harmonious people for the betterment of our continent.

We call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to denounce the unfortunate trend and allow for the convening of leaders in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) along with other stakeholders to evaluate the circumstances, mitigate sources of xenophobia and conflict, and enact reforms that strengthen the region’s social and economic cohesion.

We have no doubt that the prospect of African prosperity and unity are bright. Together we can.

Hakainde Hichilema

President

United Party for National Development