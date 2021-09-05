PERSONAL PROFILE FOR MR SEAN E. TEMBO

1. Sean Enock Tembo (SET) was born on 30th of March 1980 in Jabu Village, Chief Kapatamoyo, Chipata District of Eastern Province of Zambia, from Mr. Gideon Tembo and Mrs. Vaida Tembo. He is the 5th born in a family of 9, of which only 4 are currently surviving. His father was a Miner and worked for Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM), Nchanga Division in Chingola before his untimely demise in 1989 when SET was 9 years old. President Sean Tembo grew up in Mtendere Compound of Lusaka and he started his primary school in 1986 and completed his Grade 7 as one of the best student at Chitukuko Primary School in Mtendere, Lusaka. He later proceeded to Kabulonga School for Boys in 1993. In his Grade 9 exams, President Sean Tembo was one of the best students in Zambia and was admitted to Hillcrest Technical Secondary School in Livingstone where he completed his Grade 12 in 1997. While at Hillcrest, Mr Sean Tembo was one of the best students and obtained a number of awards and also represented the school in several national JETS Olympiad competitions.

2. In 1999, at the age of 19, Mr Sean Tembo was enrolled in the Bachelor of Accountancy programme at the Copperbelt University (CBU) in Kitwe where he was consistently the best student during his 4 year tenure at the University. While at Copperbelt University, President Sean Tembo enjoyed several best student scholarships including the Citi Bank best student scholarship as well as the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) best student scholarship.

3. During his stay at CBU, President Sean Tembo was the Managing Editor of the Campus Herald Magazine, which was a student magazine with a monthly circulation of about 10,000 copies and was widely distributed to secondary schools in the entire Copperbelt Province. In his 3rd and 4th years at CBU and due to his outstanding academic performance, Sean Tembo was appointed as a Tutor for 1st year students in one of the most difficult courses in the School of Business; BS140, Mathematical Analysis. As a Tutor, he was put on the University payroll and drew a regular monthly salary in addition to the upkeep allowances that he received from the Citi Bank and Bank of Zambia Best Student Scholarships.

4. On completion of his undergraduate degree programme at CBU, President Sean Tembo was the best graduating student and was awarded the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) best graduating student award with a cash prize of K1 million (un-rebased). While writing his last examination paper at CBU, Mr Sean Tembo had 7 job offers from reputable companies and institutions including Konkola Copper Mines Plc, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Bank of Zambia, KPMG, Citi Bank, Deloitte and Copperbelt University as an SDF. He eventually settled to join PricewaterhouseCoopers which is an international audit & business advisory services firm, where he worked until 2004.

5. While working at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr Sean Tembo was sponsored to go and pursue the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification by his employer at the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS), in Lusaka. While studying for his ACCA at ZCAS, Sean Tembo obtained several worldwide best student awards in various courses and walked away with more than K5 million (un-rebased) in cash prizes from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, before completing his ACCA qualification in record time.

6. In 2004 at the age of 24, President Sean Tembo left PricewaterhouseCoopers and founded Enosyst Associates, his own audit & business advisory services firm. In 2005, Enosyst Associates established an office in Gaborone, Botswana and in 2008, a third office was established in Johannesburg, South Africa. The firm specialised in the provision of assurance services such as statutory audits, forensic audits, operational audits etc, as well as economic and financial consultancy services to various clients including governments and quasi-government institutions in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa. This exposure gave President Sean Tembo a deeper understanding of the social, economic and political landscape of Zambia and the region.

7. In 2008, President Sean Tembo decided to take a short sabbatical leave from running his firm, to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom, where he also graduated as the best student.

8. In 2015 at the age of 35 and after successfully running his firm, in three countries for more than 10 years, Mr Sean E. Tembo MBA, BAcc, FCCA, FCPA, FZICA, decided to partially retire from professional work. He now runs his firm, Enosyst AM on a part-time basis and also runs a hospitality establishment in Lusaka; Palm Valley Resort. He lives on a farm in Ngwerere, in the northern part of Lusaka City where he keeps broiler chickens with a maximum capacity of 60,000 per cycle. President Sean Tembo is happily married to Dr. Lorrita Kabwe, a Consultant Cardiologist at UTH and they have five children. He is a devoted Christian and his hobbies include fishing, safari hunting, playing golf, and is an avid gun collector. He also enjoys an occasional Mosi Lager in the company of good friends.

9. As a contribution to public service, President Sean Tembo has previously served in the Zambia Police Service, Lusaka Division as a Romeo, where he rose to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, before leaving the service in 2013. Despite his limited financial resources, President Sean Tembo has also made several donations to various charities including the sponsorship of a 5 year programme to award cash prizes to best performing students every term at Hillcrest Technical Secondary School in Livingstone, as well as Gaborone Secondary School (GSS) in Gaborone, Botswana. These scholarship programmes, albeit small in nature, had the effect of motivating pupils to achieve higher levels of performance not only in the final grade 12 exams, but throughout their secondary studies.

10. After his semi-retirement at the age of 35 in 2015, and with plenty of time available on his hands, President Sean Tembo decided to contribute to the governance of Zambia by joining active politics. His initial plan was to join an existing political party which advances progressive ideas that have the potential to uplift the living standards of the Zambian people. After reviewing the plans, operations and democratic standing of existing political parties at the time, it soon dawned upon President Sean Tembo that he may have to consider starting a political party from scratch, as nothing that was available appeared tenable.

11. In February 2015, President Sean Tembo organized a number of other progressive Zambians and together they started the process of forming the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP). The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) is a centrist political party that believes in a free market economy with partial Government intervention. The party was registered in the Republic of Zambia in 2016 in accordance with the Societies Act, Chapter 119 of the Laws of Zambia, and is also duly accredited with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). On 18th November 2016, the Party went for a convention that was held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC), in Lusaka, where Sean Tembo was elected as Party President with a 5 year mandate until November 2021.

12. The Party’s four core values are Patriotism, Accountability, Competence and Courage. The Party’s vision is “to have a Zambia where the poorest person has an average monthly income of K10,000.00, inflation is below 5%, average commercial bank lending rates are single digit, the Gini coefficient is less than 0.1, Per capita income is above US$20,000, the least educated citizen has a full grade 12 certificate and Zambians having a life expectancy of not less than 80 years”. Sean Tembo strongly believes that Zambia has the necessary potential to make this vision a reality.

13. The Patriots for Economic Progress has been undertaking a number of activities to hold the PF government accountable, which include the fire tender protests of which 42 were planned and 12 have so far been undertaken. On 7th March 2018, the Police prevented the Party from undertaking its 13th protest against the $42 fire tender scandal, for no valid reasons. Mr Sean Tembo subsequently decided to take the Government to court, on behalf of PeP, under cause number 2018/HP/490, for violating the Party members freedoms, rights and liberties to association, expression and assembly as guaranteed by articles 20 and 21 of the Republican Constitution. President Sean Tembo personally represented PeP in this matter at the High Court, up against the entire Attorney General’s chambers. He won the case and was awarded a total of about K450,000 in damages and costs, which the PF Government has not paid to date. Ostensibly out of spite.

14. In addition to providing checks and balances, and unlike the majority of other opposition political parties that only point fingers, President Sean Tembo has ensured that the Patriots for Economic Progress has actively been providing alternative solutions to national problems and challenges. In this regard, PeP has so far developed and presented a PeP Alternative 7th National Development Plan, PeP Alternative National Budgets for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and is currently working on the PeP 2021 Alternative National Budget.

15. Among other key matters, President Sean Tembo has ensured that the Patriots for Economic Progress is financially self-sustainable so that it can maintain its independence and not become beholden to those individuals and interest-groups that might donate significant sums of money for its operations. To this end, the Party charges its members a membership fee of K60 per annum, except for those that are financially challenged, who are allowed to apply for a pre-approved waiver. As at August 2020, the party had more than 548,000 paid up members. Sean Tembo has also seen to it that the Party engages in a number of income generating activities through the sale of various pieces of regalia. In the 2019 financial year, the Party sold about 74,000 PeP branded t-shirts at K30 each and various other pieces of regalia is planned to be introduced to enhance the Party’s revenue generation capacity. These prudent financial measures have ensured that the Party always has adequate financial resources available to undertake its operations, as well as to build the necessary war chest in readiness for the 2021 general elections.

16. The PeP President believes that it is unreasonable for any political party to promise to come and run a financially sustainable government once they come to power when they fail to run their operations in a financially sustainable manner while in opposition. Sean Tembo will be contesting the Presidency of the Republic of Zambia in 2021 and he is expecting a very good performance. His running mate in the 12th August general elections is Mr Henry Muleya, a Lusaka Businessman and Chartered Accountant. President Tembo’s primary target group are the 5.5 million eligible Zambians that decided not to register and not to vote in the 2016 general elections because they did not believe in the leadership of either ECL nor HH. President Sean Tembo believes that our politics do not need to revolve around ECL and HH. We can do better than that as a nation. President SET represents the future of progressive Zambian politics.

17. After a grueling nomination process, PeP President Mr Sean Tembo and PeP Vice President Mr Henry Muleya successfully managed to file in their nominations for Republican President and Republican Vice President respectively. The Patriots for Economic Progress has also successfully filed in nominations in selected constituencies and wards across the country.

18. The PeP Presidential Candidate believes that if his relatively new political party was able to achieve so much in terms of holding the government of the day accountable as well as presenting alternative solutions to national problems, within a period of 4 years since formation, when it did not have a single Member of Parliament or Councillor, then it will definitely contribute even much more should the Zambian people be gracious enough to give PeP representation in Parliament and at various local authorities across the country. Having been not aligned to either the PF nor the UPND, President Sean Tembo believes that PeP stands well poised to offer progressive opposition to whoever was to form Government between the PF and the UPND. The fact that we need a vibrant opposition to make our democracy to thrive, cannot be overemphasized. President Sean Tembo looks at this 12th August 2021 general elections as a stepping stone for the party to grow and be a force to reckon with in the next 5 years, so that by 2026 the party will be a major contender in the general election. President Sean Tembo believes that consistency, integrity and independence of mind are the cornerstones to the growth of PeP into a vibrant national political party. President Tembo is cognizant of the fact that political success cannot be achieved overnight. It is a painstaking marathon which requires resilience and vision. SET has both. For a vibrant Zambia, vote Sean Enock Tembo on 12th August this year. The future of Zambia is bright. The future is yellow. The future is SET.

For more details about Sean Tembo and/or the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), please visit our website: www.pepzambia.org or physically at the Party Secretariat on the first floor, Pangaea Office Park, Arcades Shopping Mall, Great East Road, Lusaka or by WhatsApp to +260971195870 or by email directly to the Party President on [email protected]