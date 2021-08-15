PF cadre General Kanene already in UPND regalia. He was part of the Kalandanya Music gang and sung songs of praise for Edgar Lungu including the famous song titled “Satana takatekepo Zambia”. This was in reference to Hakainde Hichilema .
Well come kanene
Insoni ebuntu! Don’t take people for granted. He thinks this is a game of jokes. H H is not here to play carder games. Please, respect the Party. There is a lot of work to turn this country around for the betterment of the people of Zambia.