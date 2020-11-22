By CIC PF Reporter.

PF DEMANDS THAT ECZ EXTENDS VOTER REGISTRATION PERIOD TO 5 MONTHS IF 9 MILLION PEOPLE ARE TO BE CAPTURED NOT 30 DAYS.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has said thay the PF demands that ECZ extends the period to conduct registration exercise.

He said the recent update by the vice president in Parliament has worried PF where it is reported that a total of 1.1 million people have been issued with voters cards makes very sad reading as it tells that 9 million voters promised by ECZ is not possible. He said that PF has proposed the period be extended to 5 months and both NRCs and Voters cards be issued simultaneously to service those who where not given NRCs.

Speaking to CIC in Lusaka at the party headquarters Hon Mwila has said that it’s the only way to ensure that 2021 general elections are all inclusive. Hon Mwila told CIC that it’s not political and they should not politic about it but a national service.

” We have written to ECZ but you know PF is just one of those interested stakeholders but if our proposal can be supported even by the opposition then we hope the ECZ can act on it. Two weeks to go we are not even at 35% to 50% but already time is running out so how are we going to achieve the protected 9 million voters?” Asked Hon Mwila.

ECZ has received pressure to up their game but despite extending ours and other things the process at the national level still remains slow against time give .

