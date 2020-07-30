SOUTHERN Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans says the ruling party has the best leaders Zambia requires.

He called on youths and women to seriously “audit us and see who is the best between us and the opposition leaders”.

In an interview, Evans said opposition parties have no alternatives to what the PF is doing.

“We have the very best of leaders that Zambia requires and deserves, from the principal himself (President Edgar Lungu) to party leaders at ward level. No any other opposition party can equal what we have, name them, UPND, NDC or other family grown opposition political parties too numerous to mention,” Evans said.

He said 2021 is a good year for Zambians to reflect on what they really want, adding that it was not a good idea to experiment with national governance.

Evans urged women and youths to seriously evaluate the leaders that want to challenge President Lungu.

“We have a chance to reflect and set a way forward for our country come 2021. Do we want to get into a leadership laboratory and start experiments or stick to what we have? The definite answer is let’s stick to the hard working team the PF has led by His Excellency President Edgar Lungu,” Evans said. “I call on all youths and women to seriously audit us and see who is the best between us and the opposition leaders.”

He said the PF in the province would mobilise itself so as to grab some parliamentary and local government seats from the UPND.