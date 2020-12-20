By Sikaile Sikaile.

PF IN TROUBLE AGAIN; THE FOUR DAYS EXTENSION WAS BOGUS!

God is Great. We are not a Christian nation for nothing. When the PF government was conducting the national card registration exercise, it was full of plotting for 2021 general elections nothing else. Their operatives plotted to issue cards to as many babies as possible. At the back of the plotting minds, it was all to have these babies register as voters.

However, being poor planners that they are. They thought being in possession of a green national registration card you would automatically quality to get a voters card. Luckily God made them not to realize that one gets NRC at 16 years and voters card at 18. Even though it was allowed that those who Will turn 18 by election day will vote. But, God guided ECZ to put a sealing to this exception. It was only those who were born by 9th May, 2003 qualified to register as underage voters because they will be 18 on 12th August, 2021 the day of voting.

For this reason, all the babies issued with NRCs did not qualify to register as voters as most of them registered 2004 as their year of birth. Which means they will only be 18 after elections. This is what God did for our lovely Nation. No wonder you saw the panic of issuing national registration cards even at midnight so as to add more numbers with the four days of extended registration period our sources disclosed. More NRCs were issued and PF hoped will translate in voters cards. God had other plans for them. Most of those NRC owners did not meet the threshold of registering as voters.

God is great.We thank you God, crooks must not succeed under your watch.The four days was designed to correct their earlier setback. However, that exposé has destroyed the plan we are now monitoring their next illegal moves.

Zambians be alert, wake up we are dealing with mafias.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

BY CIC PRESS TEAM