PF LOSES 2 COUNCILLORS TO UPND

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) have lost two serving councillors from Mwasabombwe District Council who have defected to the opposition UPND.

Sikazwe Morton of Mbeleshi Ward and

Kelvin Mwape of Kakose Ward are currently in Lusaka with UPND officials who welcomed them during their defection.

However, reports reaching Koswe indicate that PF are trying by all means to get hold of the two councillors and offer them money to rescind their decision.