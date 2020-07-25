PF LOSES 2 COUNCILLORS TO UPND
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) have lost two serving councillors from Mwasabombwe District Council who have defected to the opposition UPND.
Sikazwe Morton of Mbeleshi Ward and
Kelvin Mwape of Kakose Ward are currently in Lusaka with UPND officials who welcomed them during their defection.
However, reports reaching Koswe indicate that PF are trying by all means to get hold of the two councillors and offer them money to rescind their decision.
How should we be conducting ourselves as we face this covid-19 crisis? This really saddens me whn I look at the risks facing Zambia right now. But wht can one do apart from appealing to the conscience of people involved. It’s a great pity that these are the compatriots I have.