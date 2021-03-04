PF Ministers Millionaires Club : State Capture

Joe Malanji was rich, but not that rich until now. We were together in MMD. Off course if you are a business man and become a Minister you become privileged to more opportunities and advantages. What’s shocking is how rich our Ministers have became at expense of a bankrupt nation and a shrinking economy. In the past few years 80 percent of PF ministers have became $ millionaires whilst the economy is doing badly. The cost of living is sky rocketing and genuine businesses have crashed. Apparently after becoming Ministers they have became better businessmen and women. The money they have they can pay off half of the ballooning debt and that is choking the nation.

When Chilufya declared millions of his earnings in court we were shocked, the foolish defense was that he has being doing even before politics. The same stupid reason today. Now every businesses man and woman understands that it’s best to get into goverment and give yourself more business opportunities.

This is very simple to see, its corruption and lack of interigty or ethics. Even the cadres now are called businessmen that are taking pictures and videos though money in the air. This is in the midst of banks “closing”, insurance companies in red, mines struggling, manufacturing limping and bank reseves dilapidated ..if cadres have money like that ..imagine the ministers, partners and relatives. They have shared the nation.

What they doing is insider trading because they have no interigty and patriotism. They share contracts from a privileged point of view; being in cabinet as business man you will be privileged to know when the dollar will go up or down, that the oil company be liberalized and all the major big business deals in goverment. Then they use their privileged connections and information to empower their business and partners . By the time the business is reaching market they have already grabbed half…like we are seeing in construction, gold mining and KCM. If it’s KCM they have shared it through contracts.

This is what happens when you elect people in goverment to serve themselves and not the people. They have served themselves and we are left with crumbs from the table at their mercy. Whilst we struggle to rise over K1000 to travel on bus to Kasama and back they are flying in their OWN planes. They have no decency or the heart for the people; merciless hearts that must be voted out. What is sad is that we even defend them. Let Malanji differ with Government today and we will see how long he has being doing business..He will crush in two weeks and that qualifies my statement that this must be corruption.

Offcourse there are benefits if you are in goverment but “teku kolopa” sparkling clean. Tell me which Cabinet member is not a millionare?

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe