

By Balewa Zyuulu

The ruling Patriotic Front-PF says it does not support the decision taken by the Lusaka City Council to introduce a wheelbarrow tax.

Giving an update on the proceedings of the Central Committee meeting held on Saturday, 25th July, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the decision is unfair as it will bring additional burden to citizens involved in modified wheelbarrow business.

Mr. Mwila has therefore indicated that the party is ready to pay the Lusaka City Council the bills on behalf of those pushing wheelbarrows.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila says the Central Committee resolved that the party will under the new normal conduct elections in the remaining six provinces namely Lusaka, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, Western and Southern Provinces.

