PF suspends Chingola Constituency Chairperson for failing to facilitate voter registration of members

THE Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has directed Chingola PF District Executive to suspend Chingola Constituency Chairperson Francis Chileshe for failure to provide leadership in the voter registration exercise.

The Copperbelt PF Provincial Secretary Bernard Zulu has confirmed the suspension of Chileshe for failing to spearhead the registration of PF members.

Zulu said the Chingola District Executive has been directed to suspend Chileshe for underperformance in the first phase of voter registration of party members in the structures under his leadership.

He said the provincial leadership had set targets of members within PF structures to be registered within a stated period but Chileshe performed below the party expectation.

Zulu said the Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairperson Nathan Chanda had directed that there shall be no party program that shall be superior to the voter registration exercise.

“Sadly, today when Mr Chanda had gone to Chingola meet Mr Chileshe and his executive for review his performance, he decided to delegate to his vice chairperson on pretext that he was attending another function.

“Further when the registers for PF members was demanded, the delegated person could not provide them. As a result the provincial team was left without option but to ask the district to suspend…https://kalemba.news/pf-suspends-chingola-constituency-cha…/

Credit: Independent Observer