

By Watch Reporter

The ruling Patriotic Front in Matero Constituency has suspended Matero Ward 28 councilor Annie Chinyanta for her conduct of disrespecting area Member of Parliament Lloyd Kazhiya.



Chinyata has been suspended for 30 days.

The leadership in the constituency has also recommended to the party leadership to discipline Kazhiya because of his failure to exculpate himself.



More in the statement below

Press Statement: PF Suspends Matero Ward 28 Councillor For Disrespecting MP

The party has decided to suspend councillor Annie Chiyanta of Matero ward 28 who is a Chairlady for 30 days from the date of receipt of the suspension letter.

Reasons: