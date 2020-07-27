PF to sideline underperforming MPs, unpopular candidates for 2021 elections

PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davies Mwila says the ruling party will not re-adopt underperforming members and unpopular candidates for the 2021 general elections.

Mwila said only “electable” candidates would be considered by the PF with President Edgar Lungu as the preferred presidential candidate.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mwila said only candidates capable of delivering victory to PF will be adopted to contest on the ruling party ticket.

Mwila said the party’s

Central Committee had decided to revisit the adoption process of members of parliament, mayors and councillors to ensure that the will of the people at the grassroots was respected in the selection of candidates ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He explained that however did not mean that the party structure would be sidelined.

“We are determined to go in the 2021 general elections with popular candidates at all levels starting with his excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu as our preferred candidate. Here we have made it very clear as a party. Only those who can win us elections will be adopted,” Mwila said.

“In short, it’s only MPs who have performed will be adopted and those who want to come in are the ones who are popular. Our position is that we want popular candidates next year. If someone is not popular, he or she will be sidelined,” added Mwila.