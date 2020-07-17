PF WILL IMPLODE & SELF DESTRUCT BEFORE THE 2021 ELECTIONS EVEN TAKE PLACE

Most Zambians think that the destruction of the PF will happen in August 2021.

But in all likelihood the PF will self destruct long before the elections.

The first wave of destruction of the PF will happen at the PF convention.

They will fight amongst themselves as they jostle for positions . It’s in their nature, they are violent.

The lack of tolerance and divergent views will lead to the first wave of implosion that will lead to various splinter groups breaking off and further weakening the party.

The second implosion will happen at adoption process in May 2021 as they fight for parliamentary adoptions. More splinter groups will emerge here.

Big names like the Christopher Kang’ombe’s are going to break ranks with PF. These are just people waiting to finish their current term and collect benefits, but they’ve already all but left PF.

The PF that will be on the ballot in 2021 will be an old wounded corrupt lion that is ready to die and it will be overwhelmed by the force of the people’s vote against it.