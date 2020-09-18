PF retains Mwansabombwe, grabs 66% of votes cast

The ruling Patriotic Front – PF has retained the Mwansabombwe parliamentary seat after their candidate Kabaso Kampampi emerged Victorious and was declared winner.

PF’s Kampampi polled 6,478 out of the total of 8,950 ballots cast which saw 136 ballot papers being rejected.

Kampampi’s closest rival, United Party for National Development – UPNDs Sunday Maluba polled 1, 522, representing 17% of the votes cast.

Electoral Commission of Zambia – ECZ Returning officer Donatello Singa declared Kabaso Kampampi as the duly elected member of Parliament for Mwansabombwe.

For UPND’s Sunday Maluba, it’s a major blow as he had in 2016 contested the same seat under the Movement for Multiparty Democracy – MMD.

He lost to the late Rogers Mwewa and petitioned the results unsuccessfully. In 2016, Maluba had polled 2,929 under MMD and has now polled a reduced number of 1,522 after standing on a UPND ticket.

The ruling PF candidate despite emerging victorious has also dropped to 6,478 from the 2016 number where the late Mwewa polled 7,625.

Voter turn out remains a challenge for rural seats and it is expected to be the main play for the August 2021 general elections.

From the above results, it can be extrapolated that there has been little to no change in the political landscape of Mwansabombwe. More political analysis to follow…