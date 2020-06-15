Is this not mocking God?

MY PRAYER IS MY BUSINESS, JUST DO YOUR PRAYERS AS WELL, PLEASE GOD NOT HH FOR PRESIDENT, SOME OF US WOULD SUFFER

It is not a sin to pray for someone to become a leader, just as it is not a sin to pray for another not to become President if you think he is not a good leader.

Therefore, there is nothing wrong for me to pray that God keeps rejecting #Aka_Bally_5times. And no one has the right to dictate how I should pray.

My safety is in Edgar Lungu who most of us critisize, but still sleep in their homes, including Chellah Tukuta who insults leaders as WILL as if ZICTA is dead.

*If HH and his supporters can be so arrogant and abusive while in opposition, what would happen if they get into power?*

May the Lord never give us HH for Republican President in 2021, let him lose and resign out of politics so that we can have a breath of fresh air. We are tired of insults and violence.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!