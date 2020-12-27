Police confirm 5 deaths in Likili Kabwe accident

POLICE have confirmed the death of five people in a road traffic accident which happened in Kabwe this morning involving a Nakonde-bound Likili Motorways Bus which was coming from Lusaka.

In a statement this afternoon, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said 13 people from the same bus sustained serious injuries while 42 sustained minor injuries.

Katongo said the accident happened at about 06:30 hours on Great North road near Tony’s area in Kabwe of Central Province.

“Involved in the accident were Andrew Mumba aged 37 of house No. Unmarked Chipulukusu Compound, Ndola who was driving a motor vehicle, Zhotong bus registration number BCA 77 , property of Likili bus services travelling from South to North,” Katongo revealed.

Katongo said accident happened when the driver of the motor vehicle lost control and went off the road on the left side and flipped .

“The deceased have been identified as

Celestinah Bwalya aged 74 of Nakonde,

Veronica Chipepo aged 63 of Katete District,

and 3 other Unidentified persons, a male and two females,” revealed Katongo.

©Kalemba