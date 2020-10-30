By Brightwell Chabusha

Police this morning interogated Diamond TV Chief Executiuve Officer Costa Mwansa and his head of News and Current Affairs George Chomba.u

The two journalists were in the company of lawyers Jonas Zimba and Gilbert Phiri.

Mwansa and Chomba appeared before the police command at Police Force Headquarters in the matter in which they are being investigated for allegedly being in possession of the 2021 budget speech before its presentation to parliament on 25th September,2020.

And Lawyer Gilbert Phiri says the duo may not be the targets for the investigation but the source of the alleged leaked document.