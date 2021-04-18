By Patricia Male

Police in Lusaka have instituted investigations in a video circulating on social media platforms were an adult female identified as Natasha Shindano popularly known on social media as “Mrs. Kennedy” is seen administering alcohol to a child.

According to police, this incident is an indication that the child is in need of care as stipulated under section 10 read with 9(a) of the juvenile act chapter 53 of the laws of Zambia.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale says police are now calling on members of the public who may have information which will lead to the identification of this parent or guardian to report to the police.

And in a posting on her Facebook page, the suspect, Natasha has apologized for the trauma, caused by the picture trending on social media where she is seen administering flying fish to a 2 year old child.

She says she has been counseled over the video in accordance with national values and principles and that the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs is deeply involved in counselling and has assured not to post anything that will be unpalatable.

PHOENIX NEWS