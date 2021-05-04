POLICE INVESTIGATING MUBITA NAWA, UPND CADRE.

…As police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo says politicians need to practice clean politics.

Lusaka… Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The police says it has instituted investigations in a video which has gone viral were UPND cadre in company of UPND presidential assistant for special duties is seen demeaning the Head of State.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo says the police will investigate the matter to the latter.

In her reaction to the video, Mrs Katongo says it is unfortunate that politicians can behave in such a manner.

“This is why we always remind politicians to do clean politics,” she says.

“The moment we arrest the people involved in the video, there will be an outcry that the police are victimising the opposition.But investigations have been instituted,”