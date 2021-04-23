PRAY FOR HH, I SEE HIM BEING ARRESTED AND HARMED BY HIS OPPONENTS

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema may soon be arrested and harmed by his enemies if Zambians stop praying and fasting over his safety, Prophet Isaac has said. Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, Prophet Isaac said HH’s enemies are everyday holding dark corner meetings scheming how worst they could have him arrested and probably remove him from the race to Plot One.

The Renowned Prophet said all peace loving Zambians should always pray and fast for HH’s health because his enemies want him arrested and harmed so that he could be knocked out from the Presidential Race.

“Its only serious prayers that can save HH from being incarcerated before elections”, he said. “As I was praying this morning, I saw a vision of two lions fighting. One of the lion was big and heavy supported by 28 other smaller lions while the other lion was alone.

This big lion together with 28 other lions fought the smaller lion injuring him badly to the point that he was unable to walk, but in the end the smaller lion gained strength and fought hard defeating all the 29 lions forcing them to submit to him triggering jubilation from other animals across the game pack. “I asked the man I was watching the fight with what all that meant; and he revealed it was the political situation in my country Zambia”.

“The opposition leader and his supporters will be persecuted by his hell bent enemies before God humble them to the core, for with God all things are possible”.

Prophet Isaac then asked Zambians to also pray for the Ruling Party members so that they could conduct the crucial August elections in a free and transparent manner with the fear of God, where all political players will be allowed to exercise freedom of assembly without police intimidation and arrests. “HH needs our prayers now than ever before”, said Prophet Isaac. “Also pray for the Ruling Party” – Zambian Accurate Information