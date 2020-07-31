PRESS RELEASE: President Lungu Terminates Maj. Gen. Kamiji’s Contract.

Lusaka – Friday, 31st July, 2020.

His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has terminated the contract of Zambia National Service (ZNS) Deputy Commandant, Major General Alick Kamiji with immediate effect.

And President Lungu has promoted Brigadier General Benson Miti to the rank of Major General and appointed him as ZNS Deputy Commandant. In his letter to Maj. Gen. Kamiji, President Lungu stated, “In exercise of the powers vested in me by Article 92 (2) (e) and 92 (2) (f) read with Article 270 of the Laws of Zambia, I hereby terminate your contract as Deputy Commandant of the Zambia National Service with immediate effect.”

The President has thanked Maj. General Kamiji for the services he rendered to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and wished him well in his future endeavours.

And the President writes to Brig. Gen. Miti, “In exercise of the powers vested in me by Article 91 (1), 91 (2) and 92 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia, I have decided to promote you to the rank of Maj. Gen. and appointed you as Zambia National Service Deputy Commandant with immediate effect.” The President has wished the Deputy Commandant God’s blessing and success in his new role.

Issued By:

Isaac Chipampe

Special Assistant To The President

(Press And Public Relations)