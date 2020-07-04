By Watch Reporter.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was today booed in Monze district of Southern Province, with residents rising UPND with symbols.

This action out police and PF leadership in the District under panic.

The action was in protest against police unknown instructions to remove all the billboards and UPND chitenge materials in town.

The removal of UPND materials angered Monze residents who asked why doing that when PF cadres were allowed to erect their materials everywhere.

As soon as the Presidential motorcade approached scores of people from all walks of life matched towards it chanting UPND slogans, while police rushed to control the mob.