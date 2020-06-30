EL hesitant to congratulate Chakwera on Facebook for fear of negative comments.

President Lungu has failed to congratulate his new Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera, on the latter’s electoral victory, for fear of negative comments from ‘disgruntled’ youths. Many youths have been asking on various Facebook platforms when the President would congratulate Dr Chakwera so that ‘they can comment’.

In the recent past President Lungu had to pull down two posts after his Facebook page was overwhelmed by negative comments. One post related to the President’s directive to police to ‘deal’ with youths who were planning to protest while the other was a message of condolences on the passing of the former Burundian president Pierre Nkurunzinza.

However, the President has informed the nation through his press aide, Isaac Chipampe, that he had written a letter of congratulation to the new Malawian President and ‘hoped for better cooperation between the two nations’. Still, neither Chipampe’s press release nor the President’s letter to Dr Chakwera have been posted on the President’s Facebook page.