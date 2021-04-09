ABOUT Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF’s PRESS BRIEFING.
Mr KBF has maintained that Edgar Lungu is not eligible to stand as presidential candidate in the coming 2021 general election.
Mr Fube further said even the central committee that endorsed Mr Lungu was illegal since it was voted in 2016 and it’s term had expired meaning there was supposed to be new Central committee to endorse Mr Lungu but instead Mr Lungu himself appointed members of central committee to endorse his candidature.
Mr Fube further encouraged his supporters to continue mobilising as he has maintained that he will run for Presidency in the morning general election.
In conclusion he stated that a very big signal is coming soon as he is a game changer.
“For now let’s wait”
Third TIME Presidency , Unconstitutional in Zambia, Please!!!
The Courts must quickly clarify which of these provisions in the Constitution overrides the other since they appear contradictory:_
a) Where a Person has been sworn twice as President,he cannot stand as President to be
sworn in THRICE.
b) Where a President has served TWO TERMS one of which is less than THREE YEARS
the period that is less than THREE years is NOT counted as a FULL TERM and is therefore
eligible to STAND FOR THE THIRD TERM.A PRESIDENTIAL TERM IN THE CONSTUTION IS DEFINED AS A 5 YEAR PERIOD WITH THE MINIMUM BEING THREE YEARS.