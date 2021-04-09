ABOUT Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF’s PRESS BRIEFING.

Mr KBF has maintained that Edgar Lungu is not eligible to stand as presidential candidate in the coming 2021 general election.

Mr Fube further said even the central committee that endorsed Mr Lungu was illegal since it was voted in 2016 and it’s term had expired meaning there was supposed to be new Central committee to endorse Mr Lungu but instead Mr Lungu himself appointed members of central committee to endorse his candidature.

Mr Fube further encouraged his supporters to continue mobilising as he has maintained that he will run for Presidency in the morning general election.

In conclusion he stated that a very big signal is coming soon as he is a game changer.

“For now let’s wait”