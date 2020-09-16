By Logic Lukwanda

The opposition United Party for National Development UPND has urged President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front –PF- to concentrate on solving Zambia’s economic crisis unlike targeting the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka wonders why the PF has forgotten about the challenges facing Zambians and focused on the involvement of Mr. Hichilema in privatization process of 30 years ago.

He has described the conduct of the ruling party and President Edgar Lungu as lack of seriousness by the people leading a country in crisis.

Mr Katuka says President Edgar Lungu should not divert people’s attention from many wrong doings in the pf regime such his ministers’ failure to pay back the state the money they accrued after illegally staying in office in 2026.

He said that it is sad that the pf does not seem to care and repair the economy after running it down with the kwacha now trading above K20 to a United States Dollar causing poor business environment.

Mr Katuka contends that there are a lot of questions that president lungu and his government have not answered such as the ownership of the 48 houses in Lusaka, who was behind the gassing of citizens and the correct price of 42 fire engines among others.

PHOENIX FM NEWS