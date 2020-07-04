President Edgar Lungu has assured that his desire is to see Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe back to life before January, 2021.
Speaking in Livingstone today before he commissioned the construction of the Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort Hotel which has been funded by NAPSA, the Head of State ordered that all issues delaying the full operationalisation of Mulungushi Textile should be resolved immediately.
President Lungu said Kabwe residents and those of the entire Central province are looking forward to the complete reopening of Mulungushi Textiles which has been non-operational for many years.
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday officially opened Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe with a pledge to create more than 20,000 jobs in the next five years.
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and its partners would mobilise and invest the initial US $15 million in cutting edge technology and rehabilitation of the textile plant which was closed about 10 years ago
We are waiting for 20,000 jobs not to be told to reopen by January 2021! Zambian how long are we going to tolerate this nonsense?