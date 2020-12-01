By Veronica Mwale

Copperbelt CIC private reporter.

President Lungu won’t survive on the Copperbelt~Nixon Chisenga

The Patriotic Front led by President Lungu is daring the people of Copperbelt.Hunger and high unemployment levels have led to mischief and unruly conduct amongst many residents.

The registration of voters cards has revealed the hurt that people have for PF,many people claim they cannot wait to see PF out in preference to Upnd who have shown commitment towards creating a better Zambia for all…..

Businesses have collapsed under president Lungus leadership, scarcity of liquid cash,high costs of commodities,and high exchange rate prompting adjustments in the prices of commodities.

Everyone obtaining a voters card is swearing to teach PF a lesson…

Results of the election will be interesting owing to the fact that Kitwe in particular has a tendance of stirring change….

BallyMustWin