NDOLA CITY COUNCIL AND STATE POLICE PICK ‘YAKOBO YAKOBO’ OVER MISSING GIRL

Following a tip from a mother over her daughter who went missing for over seven months, the Ndola City Council and the State Police in the company of officers from the District Health Office picked up the famous prophet James Mwale popularly known as Yakobo Yakobo after the missing girl was found at the Restoration Pentecostal Apostolic Church.

Mr Mwale and other congregants found at the church were picked up for questioning.

The search of a girl at the premises further revealed that about 50 patients from across the country were sharing accommodation with goats as they waited to be healed by the

prophet.

The inspection was led by Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga and Town Clerk Wisdom

Bwalya.

The local authority is dismayed in the manner the patients were being kept as the shelter is not habitable.

The patients are being kept contrary to the

Urban and Regional Planning Act and the Public Health Act.

His worship the Mayor said the Local Authority is displeased with the diplorable conditions under which patients are subjected and called for the closure of the

premises and evacuate the patients to the

But the 25 year old identified as Theresa Nakazwe who has been confined in the church premise since last December to receive treatment against dizziness and protracted menustration has refused to be rescued despite the mother Catherine Moyo who reported the matter to council begging to have her daughter rescued.

Mrs. Moyo claimed that her daughter was being confined with out consent from her or the 25 year olds legal guardian Enoch Sikazwe.

The victim has admitted that she voluntarily went to the church.

However, Ndola City Council has engaged Ministry of Health on the legality of keeping patients at a Church in unsanitary conditions especially during this COVlD-19 period.

Issued by Ms. Tilyenji Mwanza

Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager