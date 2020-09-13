DEAR STEVEN KAMPYONGO

Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba’s letter to Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo

So iwe chi former Katondo street petty criminal turned law maker, the only message you have for the people of Lukashya and northern block is causing violence instead of at-least telling them about your so called rhetorical substandard development, not even fit for animals in developed nations!

Despite being Home Affairs Minister who should be protecting every citizen regardless of political affiliations or tribe, like chi Kapoli devilish animal, you are in the forefront of promoting violence and tribal division in our country, for your own personal gratification to protect your source of looting our resources. Look at how you have reduced the noble profession under your supervision and police offices! Such that PF criminals and militia you have trained can walk into a police stations, beat up police officers and get away with valuables.

Is what you have stolen so far and ill amassed riches via shoddy deals not enough for you to continue causing violence among our people that have suffered enough at the hands of rogues, satanists, criminals and devils like you. Continue on this path. Every reign comes to an end regardless of how long or the dirty tricks deployed. If it won’t be you to pay for your sins! It shall be your children to be made accountable. We shall always remind our children of which devils and their generation that put Zambia in the mess.

Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

Editor’s note.

