Pakistan’s Prime Minister has approved in principle a law on chemical castration of rapists.

Former cricket captain and Pakistan premier Imran Khan yesterday approved the law which would also fast track sexual assault cases, according to local reports.

The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting but no official announcement has yet been made by Pakistan’s

According to GeoTV, Kahn said in the meeting: ‘We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens.’

He said the legislation would be clear and transparent with strict enforcement by officials.

The draft legislation will increase women’s role in policing and improve witness protection.

Kahn said rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear and will have their identities protected by the government.

It was made after the law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance at the meeting.

Member of the Senate of Pakistan Faisal Javed Kahn yesterday said: ‘Strict punishments against wild beasts abusing children and women, special policing, fast track cases, protection of witnesses and victims, data bank of rapists, quick and expeditious investigations and other points have been drafted.

‘Will be implemented soon to be approved by Parliament.’

Earlier this year on September 14, he Tweeted: ‘Rising incidences of child and female abuse.

‘The harshest punishments for abusive savage beasts will lead to castration. Our government will legislate soon.’

Sexual harassment and violence against women is common in Pakistan, where nearly 1,000 women are killed each year in so-called ‘honor killings’ for allegedly violating conservative norms on love and marriage.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in incidents of rape since 2018, when a serial killer raped and murdered six-year-old Zainab Ansari in the eastern city of Kasur in Punjab province.

The case drew nationwide protests and Imran Ali, 24, was later sentenced to death and hanged in the case.

In September, two attackers pulled a woman out of her car which had broken down at night on a deserted highway near the city of Lahore, in eastern Punjab province, and gang-raped her as her terrified children watched. Both men were later arrested.

The woman’s car had ran out of petrol while she was out with her two children. She called for assistance but was dragged from the vehicle and raped by two men as she waited by the side of the road, Just Earth News reported.

Protests erupted after the lead investigator Umar Sheikh suggested the woman was to blame for the attack, saying she should have travelled on a busier road during the day and checked her petrol before setting out.

Amnesty International released a message in support of protesters saying: ‘There have been too many victims and too few convictions of perpetrators in a criminal justice system characterised by impunity.’

The BBC reported that Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari tweeted: ‘For an officer to effectively blame a woman for being gang-raped by saying she should have taken the GT Road or question as to why she went out in the night with her children is unacceptable & have taken up this issue.

‘Nothing can ever rationalise the crime of rape. That’s it.’

Convicted rapists in Pakistan currently face a sentence of between 10 and 25 years in prison or the death penalty.

For gang-rape, the punishment is the death penalty or life imprisonment.

However, ineffective investigation and prosecution of rape cases are commonplace in the country where sexual and gender-based violence towards women is pervasive.

Many women fear they will be shamed or persecuted by police and others if they come forward.

In recent years, increasingly-vocal and social media-savvy feminists have been challenging the social norms that influence the way rape cases are handled in Pakistan.