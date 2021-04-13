TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION

RECRUITMENT OF TEACHERS FOR 2021

The Teaching Service Commission is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to be employed as Teachers during the 2021 Teacher Recruitment exercise.

Candidates must meet the following:

1. Must be a Zambian National

2. Must be between 18- 45 years old

3. Must be registered with the Teaching Council of Zambia

4. Must be ready to work anywhere where their services are required for a minimum

period of four years before applying for a transfer

5. Must have completed and graduated in 2016 or earlier.

EARLY EDUCATION

1. Must have a Grade Twelve School Certificate or a General Certificate of Education

with five (5) Credits or better, including English.

2. Must be from an accredited Teacher Training College with a minimum training period

of two (2) years.

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

1. Must have a Grade Twelve School Certificate or a General Certificate of Education

(GCE) with five (5) Credits or better, including English, Mathematics and a Science

Subject.

2. Must be from an accredited Teacher Training College with a minimum training period

of three (3) years Diploma

SECONDARY SCHOOL TEACHER

1. Must have a Grade 12 School Certificate or a General Certificate of Education (GCE)

with five Credits or better including English Language and in the Teaching Subject.

2. Must be from an accredited Teacher Training College or University with a minimum

training period of three (3) years Diploma and four (4) years Degree

3. Candidates with professional qualifications of Natural Sciences, Mathematics, Design

and Technology, Business Studies, ICT, Agricultural Science and Zambian Languages

will be given priority.

APPLICANTS WITH DISABILITIES

Persons living with disability who meet the following requirements are encouraged to

apply as 10 percent of the available positions will be allocated to them:

1. Must be a Zambian National

2. Must be between 18- 45 years old

3. Must have a Grade Twelve School Certificate with four (4) Credits or better

4. Must be from an accredited Teacher Training College

5. Must be registered with the Teaching Council of Zambia

6. Must have completed and graduated in 2016 or earlier.

7. Must be registered by Zambia Agency for Persons living with Disabilities (ZAPD) or a

Certificate of Disability from a registered Medical Doctor.

NOTE: Candidates ONLY in this category should submit their applications to the Teaching Service Commission, 3rd Floor, Government Complex, Lusaka.

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their applications on revised STA FORM 1 with all the relevant certified attachments (Grade 12 School Certificate, Photo Copies of Professional Qualifications, Teaching Council of Zambia Registration Certificate, Proof of disability and NRC) to the Human Resource

Management Committee based at the District Education Board Secretary Office, through the EMS at Zambia Postal Services Corporation.

The EMS service has an online track and trace system for the purpose of tracking the application letter. Applicants should indicate on top left of the envelope the category applied for and level of qualification. Closing date of receiving application forms is 26th April, 2021.

Candidates must only apply to one District.

Applicants should note that multiple applications will lead to disqualification.

The revised STA FORM 1 should be downloaded from the

Teaching Service Commission Website at www.tsc.gov.zm or the

Ministry of General Education Website at www.moge.gov.zm.

Issued by:

Zechariah Luhanga, MZIHRM

Commission Secretary

TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION

STA FORM 1