REGISTER TO VOTE FOR UPND MASSIVELY I WILL BE ON THE BALLOT NEXT YEAR COME WHAT MAY HH TELLS PEMBA RESIDENTS.

UPND President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has told the Pemba residents and the entire Southern province to register massively and make sure every registered voter casts their vote in the next years general elections. Mr Hakainde Hichilema said Lungu has failed Zambians it’s time up for him but it will not happen if people don’t register to vote and don’t vote in numbers.

Speaking today in Pemba District of Southern province at the town square Mr Hichilema said the unfair persecutions he has been subjected by Lungu 15 times has made him stronger than ever. Thousands of people gathered at the town square in Pemba to listen to the UPND leader, and Mr Hakainde Hichilema said that those dreaming that he won’t contest the elections next year, speaking at the same function UPND Secretary General Hon Steven Katuka said that it was not easy to bring HH to Pemba on time as everyone wants to see him hence blockages on the way such that short journey took that long, he said that the people of Pemba must be strong for hope is on the way and leader of the parliamentary opposition Hon Jack Mwiimbu told the gathering that the long awaited Bill 10 is dead and gone where they wanted to change laws to suit themselves and not Zambians and Lukashsya Aspiring Candidate Hon Davies Mulenga aka Big Mule said that PF is finished saying next year he is beating them badly to ensure that they leave the seat.

UPND Chairperson for elections Hon Gary Nkombo said that the process to impeach president Lungu has resumed in parliament as he has submitted already the documents.

Hon Nkombo said that he wants Mr Lungu as gone as yesterday.