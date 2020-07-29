SUMAILI BLAMES MEMBERS OF PUBLIC OVER ‘MABUMBA’ VIRAL VIDEO
Police should be allowed to thoroughly investigate the authenticity of the video depicting General Education Minister David Mabumba fondling his genitals.
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has therefore urged the public to stop circulating the video.
Ms. Sumaili says it is unethical and immoral for people to continue circulating the video.
The video which has gone viral on social media shows Mr Mabumba in three different places fondling his genitals.
Last year, Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe had allegedly accidentally circulated a pornographic video which the Police are still investigating.
The same woman who banned people from entering the country because of their lack of appropriate clothing and lewd dancing is more worried about people circulating the video but not the moral fortitude of the actor (Minister of Educ) in the video? She was so quick to pass judgment in the past, but not here?
Minister Sumaili, I think you do not deserve that position. If your pre – occupation is to defend wrong doing then I am afraid you are not doing this country any good. If you are really a reverend you could have been ashamed to belong to this group. Mabumba is not fit to hold public office and if you as religious Affairs minister sees this differently then there is something terribly wrong with you.
Instead of telling people to stop circulating the video, you need to begin having seminars on morality for your fellow ministers. Corruption is another moral issue but we see all the accused Ministers who appearing in court behaving as if nothing has happened. just how do you look at each other in your cabinet meetings?
If you do not act, Zambian will act on you period. We are fed up.
These are the real national values and principles.