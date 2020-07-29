SUMAILI BLAMES MEMBERS OF PUBLIC OVER ‘MABUMBA’ VIRAL VIDEO

Police should be allowed to thoroughly investigate the authenticity of the video depicting General Education Minister David Mabumba fondling his genitals.

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has therefore urged the public to stop circulating the video.

Ms. Sumaili says it is unethical and immoral for people to continue circulating the video.

The video which has gone viral on social media shows Mr Mabumba in three different places fondling his genitals.

Last year, Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe had allegedly accidentally circulated a pornographic video which the Police are still investigating.