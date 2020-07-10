RESOLVE FOOTBALL DIFFERENCES – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Lusaka, (Thursday, 9th July, 2020)—–His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, is hopeful that football stakeholders will resolve their differences before tomorrow’s FIFA deadline.

President Lungu, who is FAZ patron, is concerned that football continues to be

fraught with wrangles and today directed Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom

Sikazwe to chair a meeting called by Youth and Sports Minister, Emmanuel Mulenga between FAZ and Mr Damiano Mutale, who was stopped from contesting FAZ elections.

Mr Mutale has since sued FAZ.

The President has emphasised that Government will not interfere in the

administration of football and all he wants is to see to it that Zambia is not punished by FIFA so that Zambians continue to enjoy the game they love.

The meeting held at the Ministry of Sports was attended by FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, FAZ officials and lawyers for Mr Mutale.

Others were Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Sports Permanent Secretary Joe Kapembwa and National Sports Council Chairman Patrick Mutimushi and Ministry officials.

After the meeting, Presidential Affairs Minister Mr Sikazwe said the Sports Minister will brief the media tomorrow on the outcome of the meeting.

Issued by:

SIGNED

Isaac Chipampe

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

STATE HOUSE