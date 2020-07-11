MMD president Nevers Mumba says the call from the PF to restrict the movement of UPND into the northern part of the country is not only retrogressive but dangerous to the security of the nation.

Mumba says Zambia cannot be held at ransom by political parties that seek to divide the nation.

Mumba said the UPND and PF must transition from old to new politics.

He said the news coming out of Monze was deeply disturbing.

“It is disturbing because it diminishes who we are as a people. The news that alleged UPND members booed President Edgar Lungu is regrettable. The New Hope MMD believes in plural politics and the respect of divergent views. We however do not believe in the disrespect of the Presidency as an institution which belongs to the Zambian people,” he said.

Mumba said the booing of President Lungu was most unfortunate as it sowed a seed which shall germinate in future administrations.

“We must respect the presidency regardless of who currently holds the office. Opposition leaders are the government in waiting. What we sow now, we shall reap when we occupy that seat,” he said. “Zambians will recall that when the late Mr Michael Sata was in opposition, he shunned all national events. When he became president, he started writing letters to the opposition asking us to attend national day celebrations. This is not only a cycle that is retrogressive, but one which must not be repeated.”

Mumba said MMD had also noted with great disappointment that the call from the PF to restrict the movement of UPND into the northern part of the country was not only retrogressive but dangerous to the security of the nation.

Mumba said Zambia cannot be held at ransom by political parties that seek to divide the nation.

He said UPND should immediately condemn the Monze act and PF should also retract their statements and threats of no-go areas for the UPND.

Mumba said they should have just condemned or censured the UPND.

“No one has any legal right to stop a Zambian from campaigning in any part of the country. The New Hope MMD under my leadership, shall offer Zambians a leadership that respects the rule of law and politics of morality and integrity,” said Mumba. “Today, the New Hope MMD stands as the bridge from destructive and ancient politics of controversy to politics of dignity, unity and self-respect.”

[do_widget id=td_block_9_widget-76]