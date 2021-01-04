A woman who suspected to be a ritualist has reportedly turned into a goat after being forced to pick up the money she dropped in Oganganmodu Grammar School, Ido Ekiti, in Ido Osi local government area of Ekiti State.

According to reports, she was said to have dropped the money, expecting that some unsuspecting school children passing by would pick it up.

She was then spotted by onlookers who quickly pounced on her and forced her to pick up the money.

She was allegedly said to have turned into a goat as soon as she picked up the money.

A source who posted the incident online said: