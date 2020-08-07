Sad…TEACHER ARRESTED FOR KILLING HIS wife

A teacher of Kabombo primary school in Lupososhi District of Northern Province this week appeared before the Luwingu magistrate court charged with murder.



Albert Chibale, 35, is purported to have murdered his wife of Kabombo village in Chieftainess Chungu, contrary to section 200 of the laws of Zambia.



Particulars of the offence are that Chibale, on July 8th, 2020, supposedly murdered his wife, Charity Mwape after she refused to be dumped by Chibale for another woman.



It is also alleged that Chibale after coming from a drinking spree, informed his wife Mwape that he is dumping her for another woman, a verdict Mwape rejected resulting into a fight and Mwape was subsequently hit by Chibale and she died on the spot.



Magistrate Kenney Nkundwe read the charge to Chibale, but he quickly explained that the case before him can only be determined by the high court.



“The case you are charged with can only be tried by the high court, and we are still waiting for instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Lusaka for further instructions,” Magistrate Nkundwe told Chibale.



Chibale is being remanded at Luwingu correctional facility waiting for his fate. May the Soul of the Beautiful Lady Rest In Peace!